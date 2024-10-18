ELIS (XLS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,027.92

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and $41,027.92 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,007.04 or 0.99996341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00063886 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09995248 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,180.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.