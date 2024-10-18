Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO opened at $269.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

