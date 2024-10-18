Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 2,354 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

