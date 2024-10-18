Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

