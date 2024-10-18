Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

