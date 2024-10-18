Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after buying an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.