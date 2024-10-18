Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Crown Castle by 25.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $4,425,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 30.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $1,804,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.30%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

