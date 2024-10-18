Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Northwest Pipe worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,039.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $430,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $275,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Articles

