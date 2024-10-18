Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PGR opened at $251.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average of $223.76. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.