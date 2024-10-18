Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

NYSE:PRU opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

