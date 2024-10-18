Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $6,461,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

