Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $389.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.72 and a 200 day moving average of $333.53.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

