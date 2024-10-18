EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas Sells 20,000 Shares

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$51,424.00.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of EMX opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$290.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.51. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$2.92.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.01014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

