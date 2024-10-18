ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from ENB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENBP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615. ENB Financial has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

