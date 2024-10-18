Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $47.52 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

