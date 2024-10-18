Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) were up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,271,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,355,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 58.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

