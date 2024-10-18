Energi Price Hits $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $409,095.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00040961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,920,795 coins and its circulating supply is 81,921,044 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

