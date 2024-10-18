Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.90. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 1,576,259 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.