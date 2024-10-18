Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

ET stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

