Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 20th

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of ENTG opened at $104.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

