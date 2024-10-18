EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 22.6% – What’s Next?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) fell 22.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 2,405,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,505,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34.
EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.
