Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CFG FY2024 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of CFG opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
