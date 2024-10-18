Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Trading 30.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.04. 573,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 113,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Down 10.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

