Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,257.54 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $50.41 million and $154,257.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,444.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00536215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00107007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00074963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,000,249 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,648 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

