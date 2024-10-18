Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,197.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00.

On Monday, August 19th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

ETD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 221,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,112. The stock has a market cap of $791.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,767 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

