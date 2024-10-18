Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 316,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,507,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

