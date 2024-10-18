Exchange Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$56.18 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.28.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

