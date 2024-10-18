Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 20056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Exco Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$331.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.70 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1393324 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $55,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

