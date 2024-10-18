Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.43 and last traded at $121.10. 1,373,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,621,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $473.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 55,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 514,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.7% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.