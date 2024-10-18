EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. EZCORP makes up 1.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of EZCORP worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in EZCORP by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

