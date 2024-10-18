Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.71 and last traded at $91.09. 97,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 337,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.59%.

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

