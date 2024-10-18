Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) CMO Victoria Morrissey Sells 1,468 Shares

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $205.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 7.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ferguson by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

