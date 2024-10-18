Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Ferrari stock opened at $482.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a one year low of $296.34 and a one year high of $498.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

