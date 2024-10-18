Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 8820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $557.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.