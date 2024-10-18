Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.24. 3,502,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

Featured Stories

