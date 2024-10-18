Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 12,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 17,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

