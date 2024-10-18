Financial Survey: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) vs. Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Howard Hughes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.69 million 2.25 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -96.00 Howard Hughes $1.09 billion 3.59 -$550.95 million ($11.73) -6.65

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust -7.18% -21.16% -3.56% Howard Hughes -49.52% -0.33% -0.10%

Summary

Howard Hughes beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.