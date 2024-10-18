Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Findev Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Findev had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, townhouses, purpose-built rentals, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

