Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $224.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.63 and a 200-day moving average of $204.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

