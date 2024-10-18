First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 19,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 19,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
