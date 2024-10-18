First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 3540910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 365.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

