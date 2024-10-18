First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,536 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,645,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 386,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

