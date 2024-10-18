Flow One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.17 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $867.41 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,538,971,909 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars.

