Flow Price Reaches $0.54 (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Flow has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $832.95 million and $17.04 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,538,971,909 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

