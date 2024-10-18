Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $55.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after buying an additional 1,596,429 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $41,413,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $37,100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5,256.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after acquiring an additional 600,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

