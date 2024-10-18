Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $53.92. Approximately 1,592,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,532,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fluor Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after buying an additional 2,670,473 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

