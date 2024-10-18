Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 6,030,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 53,165,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 203,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

