Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.64% from the company’s current price.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.08.
About Freehold Royalties
