Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.64% from the company’s current price.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.