Fusion Family Wealth LLC Acquires 116,184 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $105,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VWO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 938,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,123. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

