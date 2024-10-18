Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases 9,271 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 723,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,781 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

